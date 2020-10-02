National Night Out for St. Cloud Neighborhoods Next Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Next week, St. Cloud neighborhoods will join up with thousands of other communities nationwide for the 37 Annual National Night Out.

National Night Out is a drug and crime prevention event that will occur next Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

During this time, St. Cloud residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods throughout St. Cloud will be hosting cookouts, contests and youth activates all in a socially distanced, safe way.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and generate support for local anti-crime efforts.