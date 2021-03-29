National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning for St. Cloud Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for St. Cloud and Stearns County for Monday.

St. Cloud State University Meteorology Professor Bob Weisman says a combination of warm temperatures, strong winds, and dead plants on the ground could create extreme fire conditions.

South to southeast winds will have gusts over 40 MPH with possible gusts over 50 MPH in west central and south central Minnesota.

Residents are urged to not burn while the red flag warning remains in effect and check any recently done burning.

The red flag warning expires at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.