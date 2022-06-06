Nearly $2 Million in Improvements Coming to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University Huskies hockey fans have another reason to celebrate the sport this next season aside from their 2021 visit the NCAA national tournament.

The school has announced a $1.8 million dollar investment to replace the scoreboards and improve the sound quality at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Individuals gave $1.3 million dollars to the effort along with $500,000 from Foundation 94, established by Henry and Angelena Blattner.

The old analog scoreboards are being replaced with the digital boards, which will provide a bright, bold interactive experience. Funds are also being used to make significant improvements in the audio and acoustics in the Hockey Center.

Director of Athletics Heather Weems says fans will notice the upgrade immediately and the experience will mirror what fans have grown accustomed to in the other hockey venues.

The National Hockey Center has seen other improvements over the last decade including a nearly $30 million dollar upgrade in 2013 to add the large entrance with an atrium, better seating and suites. In 2019 a strength and conditioning center was added to the arena’s amenities for student athletes.