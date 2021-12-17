Neighbors Notice Building on Fire In Paynesville and Call for Help

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fire in Paynesville was called in by neighbors who saw black smoke billowing from an out building.

The fire was discovered about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday on a property on Heatherwood Drive, about a 1/2 mile east of Paynesville..

Two different neighbors noticed smoke coming from a detached outbuilding on the west side of the property. After calling for help, they reached the property owner, 58-year-old Dale Hess, who was not home. Hess told them a family dog was inside the outbuilding. The dog was found dead inside. Hess was the last person in the outbuilding at approximately 2 p.m. and did not notice anything suspicious.

Paynesville Fire Chief notified the Minnesota State Fire Marshal. The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

