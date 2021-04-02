New Coborn’s Coming to Buffalo in November

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Coborn’s Inc. has announced that a new store will be coming to the City of Buffalo.

Construction on the new store will begin in mid-April with an opening target date of November.

The Buffalo location will become the 60th grocery store and the 29th Coborn’s supermarket. The store will include a drive-thru pharmacy, fuel center and curbside pick-up service.

Chris Coborn, the company’s chairman, president and CEO says, “Our goal is to serve the Buffalo community with expanded offering in fresh and remarkable guest service and value, all in a brand-new location along the highly traveled Highway 55 and 25 corridor.”