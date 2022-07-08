New Details on Shooting on St. Cloud’s South Side Wednesday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police are releasing more details about a fight and shooting incident Wednesday night on the city’s south side.

Witnesses told police there was a heated verbal argument and altercation between two groups around 5:45 p.m. in the alleyway in 1000 block between 5th and 6th Avenues south, near 11th Street. Shots were fired from multiple shooters at some point during the altercation, hitting four victims.

Image from Google maps

Police believe it’s related to a fight that happened the night before between the two groups.

The victims include a 21-year-old man from St. Cloud who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, a 21-year-old man, also from St. Cloud, with a gunshot wound to the chest, a 19-year-old man from Mora with a gunshot wound to the elbow, and a 15-year-old teenage boy from St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and neck. All were in serious but stable condition at the St. Cloud Hospital after the shooting.

No one has been arrested in the case and investigators are asking for the public’s help in coming forward if they witnessed anything or have information to share. You can contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crimestoppers.