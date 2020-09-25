New Fishing Proposal Would Impact Sunfish Limits in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for the publics input on a new proposal to improve angling on several waters in Stearns County.

Under the proposal, the bag limit for sunfish would be lowered from 20 fish to five on the Sauk River Chain of Lakes.

The DNR says the new bag limit would help maintain and protect the sunfish populations and potentially increase the average size of bluegills for these lakes.

You can submit your comments by calling the DNR Sauk Rapids fisheries office at 320-223-7867 or by emailing Joe.Stewig@state.mn.us

An online survey is also available here .