New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.

RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects, processes and distributes current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions and visibility.

The information is sent to the National Weather Service as well as Minnesota’s 511 traveler information system, which provides road conditions data and allows motorists to make safer travel decisions.

In addition to the new stations in central Minnesota, six new stations were installed in northeastern Minnesota. There are currently 153 systems throughout the state.