SCSU Names New American Indian Center Director

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University has a new Director of its American Indian Center.

Lacy Lokken is taking on the leadership role at the center, which has been on campus nearly 30 years. SCSU has 131 self-identified American Indian students enrolled during this Fall semester.

Lacy Lokken

The American Indian Center works to strengthen enrollment and graduation of American Indian Students. It’s also a place connect with Native People and learn more about American Indian history and culture while enhancing diversity, equity and inclusivity at St. Cloud State.

Lokken came to the university after supervising American Indian & Equity Programs in School District 742. While there she worked with American Indian and Alaskan Native students to support their educational experiences.

Another part of her role at the school district was to provide professional development and training for staff on American Indian state standards in art, language arts, science and social studies.

The job at SCSU was previously held by Barb Miller, who left the position earlier this year.