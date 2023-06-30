New Minnesota Election Laws to Be Implemented July 1

By Alexander Fern / News Director

New election laws will be taken into effect starting July 1st as part of Minnesota’s historical voting legislation begins to be implemented.

The new laws that will take effect include;

Expanding the right to be absent from work to vote any time during the 46-day absentee voting period, in addition to on election day;

Extending the deadline for all absentee and mail ballots to be returned to 8 p.m. on election day; and,

Allowing voters to sign in electronically when e-poll books are used.

Also, the prohibition of campaigning near polling locations will still be in effect. This means that wearing or distributing any item that has the following is not allowed.

the name, likeness, logo, or slogan of a candidate who appears on the ballot;

the number, title, subject, slogan, or logo of a ballot question that appears on the ballot; or,

the name, logo, or slogan of a political party represented by a candidate on the ballot.

These laws follow several others that have already been in effect such as, the restoration of the right to vote for those with felony convictions who are not currently incarcerated; pre-registration for 16-and-17-year-olds; and, protections for election workers from threats and harassment.

For more information about the laws that are in effect, or that will go into effect at a later date, please visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.