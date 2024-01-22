New Minnesota law allows access to driver, vehicle, crash records

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A new Minnesota legislation that went into effect this month is now allowing the public to access driving records.

The state is mandating full-service driver’s license agents to fulfill requests for driver records, vehicle records and crash reports.

The records cost between $9-$10.50 depending on if it is a certified or uncertified copy. Customers requesting a crash report will have to pay a $5 fee.

Proper identification is required for all requests and forms can be filled out online or at most DVS service counters. Online request forms for driver and vehicle records as well as crash records can be found at DPS.mn.gov.