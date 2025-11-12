Nov 12, 2025
New Program Helps SCSU Students in Unpaid Internships
By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director
ST. CLOUD, MN – St. Cloud State University’s Career Center has launched a new program awarding $1,200 stipends to seven students completing unpaid internships this semester.
Partnering with Financial Aid and Advancement & Alumni Engagement, the initiative supports students gaining experience at nonprofits and community organizations such as the YMCA and the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.
Executive Director Hailey Olson said the program fulfills a long-held goal to help students pursue career-building opportunities without pay.
Student Awardees include:
- Christen Mayberry – Mechanical Engineering, U.S. Professional Diving Coaches Association
- Kendall Gonzalez – Community Health, YMCA
- Jaicee Krings – Social Work, Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center
- Kaitlyn Mathies – Elementary Education, Greater Minnesota Family Center
- Tori Voigt – Social Work, Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center
- Christopher Richter – Political Science, Seeds of Success
- Nimo Abdi – Psychology/Biomedical Science, Ellison Center