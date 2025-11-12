New Program Helps SCSU Students in Unpaid Internships

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, MN – St. Cloud State University’s Career Center has launched a new program awarding $1,200 stipends to seven students completing unpaid internships this semester.

Partnering with Financial Aid and Advancement & Alumni Engagement, the initiative supports students gaining experience at nonprofits and community organizations such as the YMCA and the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

Executive Director Hailey Olson said the program fulfills a long-held goal to help students pursue career-building opportunities without pay.

Student Awardees include: