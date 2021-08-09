St. Cloud Urging Residents to Reduce Every Day Water Usage

Nyah Adams / News Director

Save your water! The City of St. Cloud is asking residents to reduce water usage due to worsening drought conditions.

The percentage of extreme drought in Minnesota increased from 22% last week to 35% this week. A majority of Stearns and almost 100% of Sherburne is currently in an extreme drought.

The area needs 3-5 inches of rain over a two-week period to subside drought conditions.

If drought conditions worsen and water usage doesn’t decline, there could be more restrictions to follow the DNR’s statewide drought plan.

St. Cloud’s Public Works Department says we all need to do our part to help conserve water, so here’s some helpful tips for water conservation:

Only water lawns once a week, leave grass clippings in place, check for leaks, turn off tap water when brushing teeth or shaving, and take a shower instead of a bath.

For more information or tips for water conservation visit The City of St. Cloud’s website.