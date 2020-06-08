New Streaming service Now Available Through Great River REGIONAL Library

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With many people staying at home during this time of social distancing, the Great River Regional Library is offering a new service to adapt to the new norm.

The Streaming service, “Hoopla” offers a variety of movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows that you can stream from any personal device for free using your Great River Regional Library Card.

Each user is allowed 4 downloads per month at no cost. The Hoopla app is available for download on the Apple or Google Play stores.

Collection Development Librarian at The Great River Regional Library Amy Schrank, said the simultaneous access is a great asset. The content contained in hoopla is a mix of educational and popular which is of interest to the broadest spectrum of their patrons. She also added, their librarians are excited to offer a streaming service to their communities that will serve everyone. With a large variety of books, movies, and TV shows, there’s so many options – and all free!

To learn more about the new streaming service, visit griver.org/services