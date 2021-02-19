New Tool Helps Connect Residents to COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunities

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As more vaccine doses continue to become available, a new tool has been launched to help all Minnesotans find out when, where and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector helps connect residents to vaccine opportunities once it’s their turn.

Residents will provide contact information, demographic data, medical history and employment to determine their eligibility.

Once a person becomes eligible, the connector will connect them to resources to schedule an appointment and notify them if there are vaccination opportunities in their area.

You can visit here or call 833-431-2053 to sign up.