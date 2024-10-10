New Ulm man dies in single-car crash without wearing seatbelt

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

COSMOS TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a New Ulm man has died after crashing his pickup truck in Meeker County without wearing a seatbelt.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, troopers say 71-year-old David Hermel was heading northbound on Highway 4 in Cosmos Township when his pickup left the road near 535th Avenue and crash into a drainage ditch.

First responders pronounced Hermel dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.