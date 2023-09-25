Newly appointed Cannabis Director resigns, sold illegal hemp products

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The new Office of Cannabis Management Director resigned after it was revealed she sold illegal products at her hemp shop.

Erin DuPree.

Director Erin DuPree resigned on Friday, just one day after she was appointed to lead the state’s new cannabis office.

In a statement released Friday, DuPree said she “never knowingly sold any noncompliant product.”

The Star Tribune reports that Loonacy Cannabis Co. advertised edible cannabis products that had 10 milligrams of THC per serving and 150 milligrams of THC per package on the company’s since deleted TikTok page.

State law allows a maximum of five milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package.