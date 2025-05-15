May 15, 2025
No injuries reported in a large grass fire in Collegeville Township
By Delaney Lund / News Reporter
COLLEGEVILLE TWP., Minn. — No injuries were reported when a grass fire spread to other structures in Collegeville Township.
Around 10:15 a.m., on Sunday, May 11th, 2025, the Stearns County Sheriff’s office received a call of a fire at a residence on 260th Street.
The caller advised officers that the fire had spread to a nearby ice fishing house, catching it on fire.
Upon arrival, responders found the fire had spread to a nearby camper, which was against a large shop..
Firefighters were able to get control of the blaze before it spread to the shop, but the ice fishing house and camper were considered a total loss.
Deputies believe the fire began from discarded ash from a wood boiler.
High winds and dry conditions likely contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.