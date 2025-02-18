No one injured in building fire in Maine Prairie Township

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MAINE PRAIRIE TWP, Minn. — No injuries were reported in a building fire in Maine Prairie Township on Sunday.

Stearns County Deputies were dispatched to a residence regarding a report of smoke and flames seen coming from a detached shed on the property.

When a Stearns County Deputy and Kimball Fire arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

A wood burning stove in the shed is believed to be the cause of the fire.