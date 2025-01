By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WAVERLY, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a fire fully engulfed a building in Waverly.

Around 7 a.m. on December 25, 2024, deputies were dispatched to a structure fire at EG Autoworks.

Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

The structure was a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.