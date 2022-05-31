No Wake Rules Still in Effect on Sauk River Chain of Lakes

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

While the reminder came out before the Memorial Holiday weekend, the recent heavy rains are reinforcing the rule.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka is reminding boaters of the no wake water emergency for the entire water surface of the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond.

Some of the lakes also under the order include Grass, Clearwater, Augusta, Carolina, Maria and Louisa Lakes. The county ordinance creates a no wake zone within 300 feet of shore.

A few other lakes have moved to a ‘requested’ no wake zone in the county. Those include Koronis, Rice, Browns and Two Rivers.

Aside from eroding the shoreline property with high waves, boaters can also encounter items hidden by the high water levels such as fallen trees.