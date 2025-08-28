SCFCU Announces Jeff Boike as the Recipient of the 2025 Changemakers Award

By Cece Sauer / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Saint Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) has named Jeff Boike of St. Augusta the 2025 winner of the Changemakers award.

As the winner, Boike received a $3,000 cash prize and a trophy during SCFCU’s Changemakers Award Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The Changemakers award is an annual program designed to identify those in the community making positive changes.

Boike is described as a hockey coach, business owner, and father. In the winter of 2022, Boike’s son, Charlie a 17 year old student hockey player, passed away in a fatal car accident.

Jeff and Ericka Boike decided that they would turn their loss into a legacy when Jeff started “Skate Free Charlie”- a fundraiser to create scholarships for students attending Apollo and St. Cloud Tech.

Boike has also recently designed “Charlie’s Corner Community Sport Court”, for adolescents in the community, as well as to commemorate his son.