Nominations NOW OPEN for 2024 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — Nominations are open for the next Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award.

Any adult citizen who’s provided outstanding past or present service to the Sauk Rapids community is eligible for nomination.

Nominate someone by Monday, April 8, using the brochure found at the Sauk Rapids Government Center or online at the City of Sauk Rapids website.

The City will announce the 2024 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award on Monday, April 22, at the city council meeting.