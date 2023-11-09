North Star, common loon most popular submissions for new state flag and seal

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Curious to see what the new Minnesota state flag and seal submissions were?

The Minnesota Historical Society announced Thursday that they’re now available to view on their website!

People submitted around 2,600 designs to the State Emblems Redesign Commission. Around 85% were designs for the state flag and the rest were for the state seal. The North Star and the common loon appeared on the vast majority of designs.

Later this month, the Commission will choose five submissions each for the new state flag and seal. Then they will select one to be used as the basis for each emblem.

Their deadline is Jan. 1.