Northern Metals Recycling Fined $12,000 At Its Becker Facility

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Northern Metals Recycling has been recently fined for violating air quality regulations at its Becker facility.

Image: Northern Metals Recycling Facebook

According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) enforcement investigation that was conducted in 2021, Northern Metals exceeded air emissions limits for small and very small particulate matter by up to 60% above permitted limits at its metal shredding facility.

The company also missed deadlines for testing pollution emissions and submitting those results to the MPCA.

Their findings includes measurements of PM10 and PM 2.5. Bigger particles, can irritate your eyes, nose and throat. Dust from roads, farms, dry riverbeds, construction sites and mines are examples. Fine particles are more dangerous because they can get into the deep parts of your lungs — or even into your blood.

In addition to paying the fine, Northern Metals will complete a series of corrective actions including:

· Submitting a performance testing plan that outlines a schedule to ensure that future testing is performed on time.

· Installing equipment to control acid gas, mercury, and particulate matter emissions and perform tests to show proper operation.

· Submitting status reports to the MPCA every six months.

As part of its air quality permit, the company is required to perform emissions tests on a regular schedule for pollutants. Records indicate that at one point in 2021, tests were conducted up to 35 days late and reports were submitted more than 2 months late.

MPCA rules and regulations are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities.