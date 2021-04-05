One Injured in Vehicle Crash in St. Michael

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One woman was injured after her vehicle crashed into a median in St. Michael on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 3 p.m. when 32-year-old Erika Goette of Bricelyn and three others were heading east on Interstate 94.

Goette lost control of the vehicle, struck the median and came to rest in the right ditch.

Deputies say the woman was taken to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The other passengers were not injured in the crash.