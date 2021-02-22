One Killed in Fatal Crash near Big Lake

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sherburne County Road 14, just south of Big Lake early Thursday morning.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office reports 86-year-old Ronald Olson of Monticello was heading east on Sherburne County Road 14, just south of U.S. Highway 10 when he crossed the center line and lost control of the vehicle.

The man then started sliding into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Deputies say Olson died early Friday at the hospital and the slippery roads were a factor in the crash.