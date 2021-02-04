One Killed in Fatal Crash on Eastbound I-94 Near Albany

A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Eastbound Interstate 94 near Albany early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just after 12 a.m. when a 60-year-old man from Grove City was in a Pontiac and driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of 94. He then went over the center line and struck a semi-truck.

Two people in a vehicle from Canada were also heading east, but in the left lane of traffic. They struck the Pontiac and then the semi.

A 17-year-old teenage boy from Avon, who was also heading east struck the Pontiac after making contact with the semi. Deputies say he then spun out and went off the road into the median ditch, striking the cable and knocking over several poles.

Deputies pronounced the 60-year-old man dead at the scene of the accident and they believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The teenager was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the Canadians did not need medical treatment.