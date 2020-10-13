St. Cloud Man Killed in Fatal Crash on Highway 23

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Richmond Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just before 4 p.m. when 45-year-old Brad Grunig of St. Cloud was heading east on Highway 23 when he drove off the road and struck a road sign and several trees.

Deputies pronounced Grunig dead at the scene of the accident and he was not wearing his seat belt.