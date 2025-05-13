One man in custody after lunging at SCPD officer with a knife

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn.– One man is in custody after lunging at a St. Cloud Police Officer with a knife.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025, officers were sent to a Domestic Dispute in the 600 Block of 8th Avenue North.

An adult female caller was reporting that she was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend. The woman told officers he lunged at her with his fists up as if he was going to attack her.

During the initial investigation, the man went and sat in a vehicle parked in the roadway.

Officers advised the male to get out of the car and told him he was under arrest. He initially refused, but then exited the vehicle holding a knife.

The male lunged at an officer with the knife, striking the officer in the arm. The officer fired one round from their handgun, shooting the male in the arm.

Another officer then discharged their taser, and the male was taken into custody.

Officers provided first aid to the suspect before transporting him to the St. Cloud Hospital in stable condition.

There is no more information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.