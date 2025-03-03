One of two suspects in custody for sexual assaulting a girl on SCSU campus

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Saint Cloud Police Department says one out of two suspects is in custody regarding a sexual assault that took place on SCSU campus.

According to the criminal complaint, the assault occurred on November 1, 2024, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The victim stated she entered her dorm building and encountered two men who pushed her into her room.

Despite her pleas to stop, both men undressed. One male restrained her while the other began kissing and groping her.

The man restraining her, identified as 19-year-old Tamang Sujan, got dressed and left the room.

The report states that the remaining male, identified as 20-year-old Dipak Phayal, pushed the victim onto the bed and tried to force her into sexual acts.

A rape exam was able to link Phayal and Sujan to the assault.

Both suspects fled the state of Minnesota and national warrants were issued for their arrests.

Phayal was found in Fremont California, and taken into custody without incident. Sujan has yet to be located.

Officials from Saint Cloud State University said in a statement, “SCSU is aware of the incident but can’t provide any additional details due to an active investigation and student privacy concerns.”