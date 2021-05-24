One Person Left With Life-Threatening Injuries After Collision Sunday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A collision near Clear Lake has left one person with life threatening injuries on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 39-year-old Matthew Quinlan of Clear Lake was driving north on Highway 25 and 21-year-old Joshua Ludens from Becker was traveling west at 37th Avenue, near Palmer Township when they collided.

Both drivers were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. Ludens is facing life-threatening injuries.