One week left to submit Minn. state flag, seal designs

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It’s the final week to submit your designs for the next Minnesota state flag and seal.

The deadline to submit is Monday, Oct. 30.

Submissions can be made on the State Emblems Redesign Commission website or sent in the mail and postmarked by 11:59 p.m. that Monday.

All entries must be original and follow the Commission’s guidelines.

Each person can submit up to three designs each.

And: You must be 18-years-old or older or have a legal parent or guardian submit for you.