Over 6,000 people participate in St. Cloud “No Kings” rally

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Over 6,000 people lined the sidewalks of 1st Street South near the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud for the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, Oct. 18.

St. Cloud joined thousands of cities across the U.S. in the nationwide protests against the Trump Administration. According to Chantel Oechsle, an organizer of the event, there have been four protests in the last few months, all focused on the “No Kings” theme.

Protestors stand on the corner of an intersection in St. Cloud on Oct. 18, 2025, during the “No Kings” protest. Photo taken by Shay Lelonek.

The sidewalks were filled with lines of people from the library to Papa Murphy’s, a few blocks down. People driving by honked their horns and cheered throughout the two-hour protest, which was held from noon to 2 p.m.

Ninfa Ertl, of St. Joespeh, attended the event. She told KVSC that she’s “fighting for the rights of women … and against ICE.”



Ertl added that she’s also fighting for freedom. “We have to have freedom. Freedom of speech. And it’s just our rights.”

Other participants included a mother, Lois Fisher, and her two daughters, Rin Heise and Jackie Braun, who each made their own signs. Braun was originally going to go to the protest in the Twin Cities, where she lives, but then decided to visit her mom in Brainerd. The family then decided to meet up in St. Cloud and attend the “No Kings” protest.

This was the family’s first protest that they’ve ever attended. “I didn’t know what it would be like, but it’s been really nice to hear how many people are honking,” Braun said.

Braun’s sister, Rin Heise, added, “It’s more exciting than the Fourth of July, I feel like there’s more engagement of people than there is even at Fourth of July parades.”

Rin Heise (left), Jackie Braun (middle), and Lois Fisher (right) stand together with their signs at the “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18, 2025. Photo taken by Shay Lelonek.

Heise wasn’t the only one. Another family came to the event: sisters Amanda Lewandowski, Kate Grosland, and Sarah Grosland were shocked by the turnout.

Lewandowski drove up from Minneapolis for the protest, but she’s from St. Cloud. “I’m really glad to see this much support in the St. Cloud area,” Lewandowski told KVSC, “I want more people to get out and vote and use their voice.”