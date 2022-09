By Nyah Adams / News Director

This Sunday, September 18th a parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is closing two St. Cloud roads.

Google Images

The City of St. Cloud is warning that West St. Germain Street from 4th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed.

Crew adds 9th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to 1st Street North near the Affinity plus credit union will also be closed due to the parade.