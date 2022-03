By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud’s Engineer’s Office is planning to close a portion of Cooper Avenue Thursday through Saturday.

They are removing trees in the area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting in the closed area between 12th Street and 17th Street South.

Detours will be posted and you’re asked to drive carefully if you’re in the area at the time of closure.