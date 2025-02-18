Paynesville man in custody after firing at SWAT officers

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

PAYNESVILLE TWP., Minn. — No one was injured when a Paynesville man fired multiple rounds at officers on Saturday.

Around 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Stearns County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Paynesville Township for a domestic call.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to contact the victim and determined there was probable cause to arrest 58-year-old Nicholas Kaufenberg.

Kaufenberg refused to leave the house, and made threatening comments towards deputies if they attempted to come inside.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiation, SWAT members entered the residence through a bedroom window.

Kaufenberg fired multiple rounds at the officers. One deputy was struck in his safety glasses, but was not injured.

Kaufenberg was taken into custody without further incident and is being held at Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.