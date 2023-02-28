Feb 28, 2023

Pedestrian Hit By Car in Rockville, Avoids Serious Injuries

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A pedestrian avoided serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday night in Rockville.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports a car was heading northbound on Highway 23 before it lost control and struck a pedestrian at County Highway 6.

Fifty-three-year-old Abdulahi Omer of St. Cloud was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, 53-year-old Ahmed Oumer of Waite Park, left the scene without any injuries.

The State Patrol reports the roads were covered in snow and ice at the time of the accident.

