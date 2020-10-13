Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit in Zimmerman

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Zimmerman on Friday night.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Scott Zoerb of Zimmerman died as a result of the accident.

Officers say just before 9 p.m. Zoerb was walking in the west lane of Fremont Avenue when he was hit by 49-year-old Susan Dixon of Monticello, who was also heading west.

The driver stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators and deputies believe Dixon was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.