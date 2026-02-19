Feb 19, 2026

Person found dead after a trailer fire in Clear Lake Township

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

CLEAR LAKE, TWP., — A person was found dead after a trailer fire early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:25 a.m. on February 17, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in the 3100 block of River Road Southeast and found a trailer engulfed in flames.

According to a media release, investigators found a dead body in the burned-down trailer after the fire was extinguished.

This remains under investigation. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

