Pheasent Outlook For Central Minnesota

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota DNR recently released its annual pheasant hunting prospects report for 2021. This determines the rough estimate of pheasants in the area by having wildlife and enforcement personal report what they see in the area.

For central Minnesota counties the forecast predicts very few pheasants in the area. Most of Stearns and Sherburne counties are listed as ‘poor’ (10-24 birds per square) to ‘very poor’ (less then 10 birds per square mile). Benton county has a ‘fair’ rating (25-49 birds per square mile).

The Minnesota DNR predicts this will be an average to below average year for pheasants. They also believe this is due to the low brood rate among pheasants this spring.

To buy your Pheasant license visit Minnesota’s DNR website.