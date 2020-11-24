Phone Scam Warning in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Several scam calls have been reported in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says scammers have been calling residents as members of the Police Department and demanding payment for overdue fines.

The scammers will identify themselves with actual names of police officers that are employed by the St. Cloud Police Department. They also use a spoofing app that can make it appear the number if actually coming from the agency.

The Police Department wants to remind the public they do not engage in activity relating to collecting back taxes, receiving money in lieu of not processing an arrest warrant and overdue fines.