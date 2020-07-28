Pine City Man Arrested on Motor Vehicle Theft and Burglary Charges

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two separte motor vehicle theft complaints were reported on Saturday near St. Cloud.

At about 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a theft complaint and met the victim Darrell Ervasti, where they learned that a stranger had taken the keys to Ervasti’s truck.

Ervasti reported that he discovered a white man sitting inside his truck and then engaged in friendly conversation.

Ervasti reported that the man snatched the keys from his hands and drove away after he asked what was needed to start Ervasti’s truck.

At about 9 p.m. deputies responded to another report of a burglary and attempted motor vehicle theft from Minnesota Truck Headquarters, just off of Highway 23.

The manager of the Headquarters, Matthew Jordet told officers that a white man left the business in a newer truck after illegally entering the business and attempting to steal Jordet’s car.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance moving throughout the closed business gathering keys to a number of vehicles.

The man fled the scene in a newer truck and deputies noted the description of the suspect matched that of Ervasti’s stolen truck.

Deputies located the man driving Ervasti’s truck at the intersection of Highway 23 and Lincoln Ave Northeast in St. Cloud.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Steven Nelson of Pine City. Nelson was arrested without incident and was found with several sets of keys in his possession.

He was taken to Benton County Jail where he is awaiting his first court appearance.