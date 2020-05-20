Pioneer Place on 5th Presents ‘Mallrats’ as Fundraising Event Thursday

By Jo McMullen / Station Manager

The Pioneer Place on 5th, which has not had a live audience in their venue since the stay-at-home order due COVID-19, is presenting a fundraising event Thursday night on YouTube.

The event is a live stream of Mallrats, a 90’s music experience band and is raising funds for Pathways4Youth. The organization helps youth ages 16 through 24 experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This includes food, health care services, laundry and a place to take a shower.

The band members include Mark Shultz,

Brady Hermel, Eric Moe and Tony Mazzone from Central Minnesota.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on YouTube and you can donate to support Pathways for Youth on their website.