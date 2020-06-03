Planned Power Outage For Becker Xcel Energy Customers

With hopes to support a growing community and enhance electric reliability in our area, Xcel Energy will be moving certain areas of customer’s electric service to a newly constructed substation close by. The shift will bring an overnight power outage to some Xcel Energy customers in our area.

Xcel Energy customers in Becker, the north side of Highway 10 and a small portion of commercial businesses on south side of Highway 10 will be without power from approximately 10 p.m. Friday, June 12 to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 13.

The power outage will not be the same length for all customers. Some may be shorter than others.

Community Relations Manager for Xcel Energy, Mark Osendorf, says they strive to provide the reliable electric service their customers expect, and this new substation will help meet the needs of this growing community. He added, they understand any outage is inconvenient and appreciate everyone’s patience as they upgrade the electric service in Becker.

Customers in the area will receive automated phone calls letting them know about the planned outage.

Customers can call 1-800-495-4999 with any questions or concerns. If you have significant medical conditions that may be affected by the outage, please call 1-800-331-5262.