Polar Plunge Fundraiser in Buffalo Saturday

KVSC Staff Report

The Polar Plunge tradition continues in Buffalo on Saturday.

Organizers of the annual fundraising event for Special Olympics invite you to take a chilly, but quick, dip in Lake Buffalo at Sturges Park.

The check-in begins at 11 a.m. and plunging beginning at noon. As a reminder, all funds raised by the plungers across the state help Special Olympics Minnesota provide year-round training and services to thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Buffalo plunge has raised about $60,00 of its $80,000 goal. By the way, same day registration plungers are welcome, or you can donate on behalf of a hearty plunger online.

Some of the categories to sign up include as an individual, small, medium and large corporation, law enforcement, college and K-12 education choices.