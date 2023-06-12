Police Chase Ends In Death of St. Cloud Native

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A high-speed chase in St. Cloud left a St. Cloud motorcyclist dead on Saturday.

The St. Cloud Police Department says that three motorcycles were traveling southbound on Highway 15 and at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycles were seen by an officer from the St. Cloud Police Department. The officer was attempting to stop the motorcycles but not able to catch up to the vehicles due to their high rate of speed.

The motorcyclists exited on 33rd Street South. One motorcycle which was being driven by 25-year-old St. Cloud native Jacob Olson lost control on the ramp and proceeded to go off the road.

Olson struck a guardrail and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.