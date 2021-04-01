Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Grass Fires

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help as they investigate a series of grass

fires.

Since March 29th, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Foley Fire Department, Sauk Rapids Fire

Department, and DNR fire crews have responded to 7 grass fires in road ditches in and around Benton

County.

Due to the number and frequency of the fires, along with evidence found at some of the scenes, investigators believe some or all of the fires were set intentionally. The following fires are

under investigation:

• March 29th at about 11:30 AM a grass fire was reported in the 2000 block of 55th St NE in

Minden Township.

• March 30th at about 9:25 AM a grass fire was reported in the 4700 block of 25th Ave NE in

Minden Township.

• March 31st at about 9:15 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 5th Ave NE and 75th

St NE in Watab Township.

• March 31st at about 11:45 AM a grass fire was reported on 185th Ave NE near the intersection

with Hwy 23 in Maywood Township.

• March 31st at about 1:00 PM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 180th Ave NE and

Hwy 23 in Maywood Township.

• April 1st at about 10:35 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 55th Ave NE and 65th

St NE in Mayhew Lake Township.

• April 1st at about 10:50 AM a grass fire was reported near the intersection of 115th St NE and

Mayhew Lake Rd NE in Mayhew Lake Township.



The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone seeing suspicious vehicles or activity, please report these vehicles to law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about these fires or the suspect(s) is asked to contact the Benton County

Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301.