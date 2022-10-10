Police Respond to Armed Robbery at River Station Gas Station Friday Night

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says there was an undisclosed amount of money taken from the River Station gas station on Friday, October 7th.

Credit: Google Maps

Authorities say around 11 p.m. officers were alerted of an armed robbery at the gas station located near the Talahi Community School.

A store employee says a male wearing all dark clothing and a face mask walked into the store and pointed a gun at the three employees and one customer and demanded money from the register.

Police say no one was physically injured during the robbery and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.