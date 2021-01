By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County police responded to the scene of 47-year-old Teri Lynn Burd and her car tipped over in a ditch.

Burd was headed eastbound on highway 94 when she lost control due to icy road conditions and drove off the road into the ditch and landed sideways.

Burd sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.